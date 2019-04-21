ABB Ltd. (ABBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 23.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 17 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 24 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 20.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

