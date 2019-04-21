AB-Chain RTB (RTB) Hits Market Capitalization of $203,576.00

AB-Chain RTB (CURRENCY:RTB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. AB-Chain RTB has a total market capitalization of $203,576.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of AB-Chain RTB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AB-Chain RTB token can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, AB-Chain RTB has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AB-Chain RTB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00442893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002126 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.01066605 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00197087 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001629 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000127 BTC.

AB-Chain RTB Token Profile

AB-Chain RTB launched on February 12th, 2018. AB-Chain RTB’s total supply is 27,855,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,271,300 tokens. The official website for AB-Chain RTB is ab-chain.com . The official message board for AB-Chain RTB is medium.com/ab-chain . AB-Chain RTB’s official Twitter account is @AB_CHAIN

Buying and Selling AB-Chain RTB

AB-Chain RTB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AB-Chain RTB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AB-Chain RTB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AB-Chain RTB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AB-Chain RTB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AB-Chain RTB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.