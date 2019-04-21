AAC (AAC) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James

AAC (NYSE:AAC) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut AAC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AAC from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

AAC stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. AAC has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $57.45 million for the quarter. AAC had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAC will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in AAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AAC by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AAC by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 70,944 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

About AAC

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

