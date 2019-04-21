$943.02 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Corp (FLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) to post sales of $943.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $909.47 million and the highest is $966.50 million. Flowserve posted sales of $919.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $986.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.85.

NYSE FLS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.45. 608,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,726. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

In other Flowserve news, insider John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $305,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Flowserve by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

