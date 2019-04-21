8Bit 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (8BIT)

8Bit (CURRENCY:8BIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. 8Bit has a total market capitalization of $37,343.00 and $0.00 worth of 8Bit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8Bit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, 8Bit has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8Bit alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00026574 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004531 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00147942 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00011738 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001615 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000134 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002896 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000309 BTC.

8Bit Profile

8Bit (8BIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2015. 8Bit’s total supply is 1,467,841 coins. The official website for 8Bit is www.8-bit.ga . 8Bit’s official Twitter account is @8bit_8bit_8bit and its Facebook page is accessible here

8Bit Coin Trading

8Bit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8Bit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8Bit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8Bit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8Bit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8Bit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.