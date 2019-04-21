7,676 Shares in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) Acquired by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after buying an additional 148,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 23,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,262,000 after buying an additional 564,354 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SJR opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Shaw Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 75.42%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shaw Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Shaw Communications Company Profile
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
