74,282 Shares in Consumer Discretionary SPDR (XLY) Acquired by Viridian Ria LLC

Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,000. Consumer Discretionary SPDR accounts for 3.7% of Viridian Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Viridian Ria LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Consumer Discretionary SPDR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 13,213.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,113,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,343 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR in the fourth quarter worth about $51,496,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,041,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,801,000 after buying an additional 450,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,269,000 after buying an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR in the first quarter worth about $46,923,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,230. Consumer Discretionary SPDR has a 12-month low of $91.73 and a 12-month high of $119.76.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

