6,906 Shares in Cambrex Co. (CBM) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambrex by 19.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the fourth quarter worth $5,046,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cambrex by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 253,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambrex by 56.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $254,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Sargen sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $217,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cambrex from $71.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cambrex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cambrex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NYSE:CBM opened at $38.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.40. Cambrex Co. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.49 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambrex Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

