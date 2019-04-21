616 Shares in 3M Co (MMM) Purchased by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $218.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $176.87 and a 52 week high of $220.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, insider Paul A. Keel sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.14, for a total value of $1,873,907.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,012.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $1,218,214.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 268,188 shares in the company, valued at $55,724,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $15,553,682. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

