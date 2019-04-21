$6.21 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post sales of $6.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.41 million to $7.00 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $5.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $30.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $30.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.92 million, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 168.21% and a negative net margin of 337.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYTK. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 458,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 187,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 61,344 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 233.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 160,622 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

