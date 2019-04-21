496,627 Shares in Elastic NV (ESTC) Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 496,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

Shares of ESTC opened at $82.52 on Friday. Elastic NV has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $100.43.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $107,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,241,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,881,322 shares of company stock valued at $156,132,760 over the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

