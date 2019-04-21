461,633 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 461,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.98% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 670,395.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,220,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,119 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 516,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after acquiring an additional 240,485 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,850.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 206,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 142,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 408.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 159,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 127,865 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Sidoti set a $73.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark set a $66.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

In other news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 28,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $1,381,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $487,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

