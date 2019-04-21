$4.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (ARMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to announce $4.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.95 billion. Aramark posted sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $16.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.21 billion to $16.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $17.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Aramark from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

ARMK opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Aramark has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. acquired 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 43,915 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,299,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Aramark by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Aramark by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Aramark by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

