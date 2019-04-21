3,705 Shares in Marriott International Inc (MAR) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 143,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

In other news, EVP Anthony Capuano sold 44,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $5,580,047.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,782,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $7,911,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,174,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,730 shares of company stock worth $16,924,619. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $134.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.62 and a fifty-two week high of $142.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 80.36%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

