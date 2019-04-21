$3.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to post $3.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.96 billion and the lowest is $3.62 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $4.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $15.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $15.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.72 billion to $16.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $85,981.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $787,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 27,426,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,272,092. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.