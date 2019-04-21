28,877 Shares in Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

In other Washington Prime Group news, EVP Robert P. Demchak sold 11,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $67,427.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Lindimore sold 5,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $29,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPG. ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Washington Prime Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Washington Prime Group has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of NYSE:WPG opened at $4.83 on Friday. Washington Prime Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10). Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $184.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “28,877 Shares in Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/28877-shares-in-washington-prime-group-inc-wpg-purchased-by-squarepoint-ops-llc.html.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.