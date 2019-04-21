27,330 Shares in SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 323,483 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 176,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,286,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. BidaskClub raised SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. SunOpta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $320.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.00 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, CEO Lovas Katrina Houde acquired 43,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $148,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mike Buick acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 253,202 shares of company stock worth $728,663 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

