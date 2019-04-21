$2.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.73. Universal Health Services reported earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $10.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $10.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $11.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UHS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11,078.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,222,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,193,937 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $109.37 and a 12 month high of $142.21.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

