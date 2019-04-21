$18.03 Million in Sales Expected for MannKind Co. (MNKD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to post $18.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.21 million. MannKind posted sales of $3.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 419.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $97.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $131.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $111.46 million, with estimates ranging from $94.99 million to $139.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Leerink Swann began coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

MNKD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,736. The stock has a market cap of $287.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.69. MannKind has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 36,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MannKind by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MannKind by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 60,613 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

