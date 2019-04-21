$158.59 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will post $158.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.50 million to $165.60 million. Lannett posted sales of $174.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $624.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.30 million to $626.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $502.23 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $520.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 22.88% and a negative net margin of 39.44%. The firm had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LCI shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lannett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.45.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $33,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,978.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $223,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lannett by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,599 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,102,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 565,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 582.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 584,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,082,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LCI traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,083. Lannett has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $280.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.45.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.