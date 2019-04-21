149,265 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Purchased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,720,000. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 5.6% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $106.71. The company has a market capitalization of $267.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.62%.

In other news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $123,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $845,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,746.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

