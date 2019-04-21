1,463 Shares in Adobe Inc (ADBE) Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,463 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $270.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $277.61. The company has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $34,315,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Thompson sold 41,560 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.23, for a total transaction of $10,191,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,825.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,330 shares of company stock valued at $71,134,520. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.56.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

