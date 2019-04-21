1,426 Shares in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $55.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1735 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

