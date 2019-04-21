$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to post sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.69 billion. Owens-Illinois reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full year sales of $6.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on OI shares. TheStreet upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Owens-Illinois to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens-Illinois has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of OI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 756,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. Owens-Illinois has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $22.16.

In other Owens-Illinois news, insider Timothy M. Connors sold 44,715 shares of Owens-Illinois stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $874,178.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,452.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 57,560 shares of Owens-Illinois stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $1,132,780.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,837.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

