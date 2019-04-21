$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $12.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $13.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $1.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JLL. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15,162.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,344,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,303,240 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL opened at $156.30 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.79 and a one year high of $177.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

