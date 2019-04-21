$0.69 EPS Expected for Balchem Co. (BCPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) to post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Balchem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.73. Balchem reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Balchem will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Balchem.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.42 million. Balchem’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BCPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. HC Wainwright set a $101.00 price objective on Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 113,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,669. Balchem has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $117.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,087,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,252,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,622,000 after acquiring an additional 81,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Balchem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,252,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,622,000 after acquiring an additional 81,119 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Balchem by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

