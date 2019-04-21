-$0.64 EPS Expected for MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (MGTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MeiraGTx’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MeiraGTx will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($3.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.32) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MeiraGTx.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 1,304,348 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $18,000,002.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 3,697.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 75,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 73,212 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

MGTX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. 87,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,847. MeiraGTx has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $613.90 million and a PE ratio of -4.21.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

