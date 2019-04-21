$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. TTEC reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). TTEC had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $419.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.19 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet raised TTEC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $52,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 481.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TTEC by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of TTEC by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 26.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,211. TTEC has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

