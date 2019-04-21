$0.21 EPS Expected for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. Comtech Telecomm. reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $23.65. 74,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,797. Comtech Telecomm. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $570.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

