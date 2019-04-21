-$0.18 EPS Expected for Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apyx Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Apyx Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apyx Medical.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 206.55%. The business had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APYX. Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Dougherty & Co reduced their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 517,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,456. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apyx Medical stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.17% of Apyx Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

