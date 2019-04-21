-$0.18 EPS Expected for Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apyx Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Apyx Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apyx Medical.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 206.55%. The business had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APYX. Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Dougherty & Co reduced their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 517,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,456. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apyx Medical stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.17% of Apyx Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.