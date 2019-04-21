$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radware Ltd. (RDWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. Radware reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Radware had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $63.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Radware’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Radware stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.10. 132,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,121. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

