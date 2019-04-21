$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Foundation Building Materials Inc (FBM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.05. Foundation Building Materials posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $516.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.54 million. Foundation Building Materials had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

NYSE FBM traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 164,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,363. The company has a market capitalization of $563.13 million, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 552.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after buying an additional 1,032,755 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 140,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

