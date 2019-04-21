-$0.05 EPS Expected for Pivotal Software (PVTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pivotal Software’s earnings. Pivotal Software reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Pivotal Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pivotal Software.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PVTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pivotal Software from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pivotal Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, SVP Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Mee sold 75,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $1,502,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,843 shares of company stock valued at $8,210,345 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,175,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,952,000.

Pivotal Software stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. Pivotal Software has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

