-$0.01 EPS Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Sharps Compliance posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. Sharps Compliance had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sharps Compliance stock. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Sharps Compliance comprises about 1.0% of Quantum Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management owned 3.22% of Sharps Compliance worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMED traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. 1,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $4.77.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

