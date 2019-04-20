Zynga Inc (ZNGA) COO Sells $218,705.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $218,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 623,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,914.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $5.44 on Friday. Zynga Inc has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 272.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Zynga had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $248.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 1,171.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZNGA. BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Zynga from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Stephens began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $4.00 price target on Zynga and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

