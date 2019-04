ZTE CORP/ADR (ZTCOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZTCOY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. 59,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,804. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.53. ZTE CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

About ZTE CORP/ADR

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products.

