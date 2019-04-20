Zotefoams plc (ZTF) Insider Sells £4,793.91 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider David Stirling sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.80), for a total transaction of £4,793.91 ($6,264.09).

ZTF stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.58) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $277.80 million and a P/E ratio of 34.73. Zotefoams plc has a 1-year low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 716 ($9.36).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 4.15 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $1.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

