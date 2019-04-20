zooplus (ZO1) PT Set at €205.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 115.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZO1. Deutsche Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €115.00 ($133.72).

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €95.30 ($110.81) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.70 million and a PE ratio of -323.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81. zooplus has a one year low of €91.60 ($106.51) and a one year high of €192.60 ($223.95).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

