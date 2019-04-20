Zogenix (ZGNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zogenix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.17. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.44. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner sold 12,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $581,174.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $10,213.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Hawley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $3,179,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,798.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,829,351. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Zogenix by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Zogenix by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix during the third quarter valued at $219,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

