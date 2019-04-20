ZMINE (ZMN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14,377.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. ZMINE has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $14,377.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00510987 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00050119 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004986 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000091 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000286 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003613 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000607 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 780,787,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,488,780 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

