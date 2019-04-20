ZIP (ZIP) Price Down 20.3% This Week

ZIP (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One ZIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDCM, FCoin and DigiFinex. ZIP has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $5.54 million worth of ZIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZIP has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00102841 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00011904 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008281 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000488 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZIP Token Profile

ZIP is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. ZIP’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZIP is zipper.io . ZIP’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

ZIP Token Trading

ZIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, DigiFinex and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

