Zeusshield Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,269.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $37,269.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,170,765 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

