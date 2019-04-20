Zendesk Inc (ZEN) SVP John Geschke Sells 2,500 Shares

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) SVP John Geschke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $208,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,199.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, John Geschke sold 2,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $205,050.00.

NYSE ZEN opened at $80.90 on Friday. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -85.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.38. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $172.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

