Zalando (ZAL) PT Set at €45.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.68 ($40.33).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €41.64 ($48.42) on Tuesday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

