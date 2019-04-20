Zafgen (ZFGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.55

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 15159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZFGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zafgen from $8.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Zafgen from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded Zafgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.
The stock has a market cap of $96.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zafgen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,598,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 207,007 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zafgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,356,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zafgen by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 474,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zafgen by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Zafgen by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,468,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Zafgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZFGN)
Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.
Featured Story: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.