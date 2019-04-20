Zafgen (ZFGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.55

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 15159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZFGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zafgen from $8.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Zafgen from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded Zafgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

The stock has a market cap of $96.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Zafgen Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zafgen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,598,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 207,007 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zafgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,356,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zafgen by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 474,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zafgen by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Zafgen by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,468,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

