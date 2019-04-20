Zacks: TheStreet, Inc. (TST) Given $3.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TheStreet an industry rank of 213 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TheStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut TheStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital set a $3.00 price target on TheStreet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TheStreet in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

TST opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.03. TheStreet has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

TheStreet shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, April 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. TheStreet had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 32.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TheStreet will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 15,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TheStreet by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,620,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,859 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TheStreet by 1,524.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,815,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,461 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of TheStreet by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,252,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of TheStreet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,491,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TheStreet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet Company Profile

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

