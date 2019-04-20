Zacks: Puxin Limited (NEW) Given $26.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Puxin an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Puxin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Puxin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Puxin by 3,473.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 831,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Puxin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

NEW stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Puxin has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 191.04%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

