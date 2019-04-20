Zacks: MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (MRBK) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410. MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of -0.16.

MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 2.04% of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

