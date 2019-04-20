Zacks: Jason Industries Inc (JASN) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $4.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jason Industries an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

JASN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jason Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Jason Industries stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Jason Industries has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). Research analysts expect that Jason Industries will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in Jason Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 5,133,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 182,977 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jason Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Jason Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Jason Industries during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Jason Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 733,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

