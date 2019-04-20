Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 Partners is least/minimally exposed to the fluctuations in commodity prices since it generates stable fee-based revenues from the diverse midstream energy assets across the Gulf Coast, Central, Western and Atlantic areas of the United States. Thus, by providing transportation services to the third parties and Phillips 66, the partnership’s cash flows are highly stable and predictable. Notably, from fourth quarter 2013 to fourth-quarter 2018, Phillips 66 Partners raised its quarterly cash distributions by 30% at a compound annual growth rate. Moreover, the partnership is likely to steadily increase cash distributions since it has a solid backlog of organic growth projects. Among the organic projects, the Gray Oak Pipeline system is a notable one. Gray Oak is likely to partly solve the pipeline bottleneck problem in the prolific Permian basin.”

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $55.02.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.17 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 48.73%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 479.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $5,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.